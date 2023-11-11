Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) and the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-0) hit the court in a game with no set line at NIU Convocation Center on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: DeKalb, Illinois
- Venue: NIU Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Northern Illinois Betting Records & Stats
- Northern Illinois compiled a 16-11-0 ATS record last year.
- Appalachian State (13-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 59.3% of the time, 11.2% less often than Northern Illinois (16-11-0) last year.
Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Northern Illinois
|72.0
|142.3
|75.0
|139.6
|143.4
|Appalachian State
|70.3
|142.3
|64.6
|139.6
|133.0
Additional Northern Illinois Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Huskies averaged 7.4 more points per game (72.0) than the Mountaineers gave up (64.6).
- Northern Illinois went 15-5 against the spread and 13-11 overall last season when scoring more than 64.6 points.
Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Northern Illinois
|16-11-0
|15-12-0
|Appalachian State
|13-14-0
|15-12-0
Northern Illinois vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Northern Illinois
|Appalachian State
|5-7
|Home Record
|10-7
|7-10
|Away Record
|6-7
|4-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|11-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|77.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.9
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.5
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-7-0
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
