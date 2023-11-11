The Northwestern Wildcats (4-5) are 10.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium. The point total is set at 42.5.

On offense, Wisconsin ranks 76th in the FBS with 374.9 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 38th in total defense (333.6 yards allowed per contest). Northwestern's offense has been bottom-25 this season, compiling 20.1 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 56th with 24.2 points ceded per contest.

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wisconsin -10.5 -110 -110 42.5 -105 -115 -375 +280

Northwestern Recent Performance

Offensively, the Wildcats are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining just 263.7 yards per game (-109-worst in college football). On defense, however, they are conceding 269.3 (15th-best).

The Wildcats are scoring 16.3 points per game in their past three games (-84-worst in college football), and allowing 18 per game (50th).

Northwestern is -63-worst in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (174 per game), and 24th-best in passing yards conceded (141.3).

The Wildcats are -94-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (89.7), and 94th in rushing yards allowed (128).

In their past three games, the Wildcats have covered the spread each time, and are 1-2 overall.

Northwestern has hit the over once in its past three games.

Northwestern Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern's ATS record is 5-2-0 this year.

The Wildcats have covered the spread three times this year (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in five of Northwestern's seven games with a set total.

Northwestern has won two of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.

This season, Northwestern has won two of its five games when it is the underdog by at least +280 on the moneyline.

Northwestern Stats Leaders

Ben Bryant has 926 passing yards, or 102.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59% of his passes and has collected six touchdowns with three interceptions.

Cam Porter is his team's leading rusher with 105 carries for 382 yards, or 42.4 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Brendan Sullivan has totaled 160 yards on 75 carries with two touchdowns.

Bryce Kirtz has racked up 507 receiving yards on 33 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Cam Johnson has 34 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 415 yards (46.1 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

A.J. Henning's 48 targets have resulted in 29 catches for 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Aidan Hubbard leads the team with five sacks, and also has four TFL and 16 tackles.

Bryce Gallagher is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 70 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and one interception.

Joe DeHaan has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

