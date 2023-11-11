The Indiana State Sycamores (0-9) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (0-9) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute) in a battle of MVFC foes.

While Indiana State's defense ranks 103rd with 31.8 points allowed per game, the Sycamores have been slightly worse on offense, ranking third-worst (12.4 points per game). Western Illinois has lots of room to get better, as it ranks eighth-worst in points per game (14) this season and worst in points surrendered per game (48.2).

Below in this story, we will provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Western Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Terre Haute)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Western Illinois vs. Indiana State Key Statistics

Western Illinois Indiana State 240.1 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.1 (117th) 484.3 (126th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393 (95th) 49 (128th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 116.4 (95th) 191.1 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.7 (114th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Western Illinois Stats Leaders

Matt Morrissey has recored 1,684 passing yards, or 187.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.1% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Ludovick Choquette has carried the ball 60 times for 233 yards, with three touchdowns.

Seth Glatz has collected 217 yards (on 66 attempts).

Jaylin Jackson has hauled in 386 receiving yards on 37 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Jay Parker has caught 47 passes and compiled 384 receiving yards (42.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Donald McKinney's 24 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 275 yards (30.6 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Indiana State Stats Leaders

Cade Chambers has 846 pass yards for Indiana State, completing 59.7% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Plez Lawrence, has carried the ball 79 times for 410 yards (45.6 per game), scoring three times.

Justin Dinka has racked up 333 yards on 86 carries, scoring two times.

Harry Van Dyne has hauled in 34 catches for 500 yards (55.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Dakota Caton has caught 33 passes for 371 yards (41.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Kevin Barnett has been the target of 13 passes and racked up 12 catches for 140 yards, an average of 15.6 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Indiana State or Western Illinois gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.