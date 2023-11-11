Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Will County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Will County, Illinois is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Downers Grove North High School at Lincoln-Way West High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland High School at Providence Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: New Lenox, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln-Way East High School at Warren Township High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Gurnee, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
