High school football competition in Will County, Illinois is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Will County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week

Downers Grove North High School at Lincoln-Way West High School

Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 11

2:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at Providence Catholic High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on November 11

3:00 PM CT on November 11 Location: New Lenox, IL

New Lenox, IL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lincoln-Way East High School at Warren Township High School