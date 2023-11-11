Illinois High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Winnebago County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Winnebago County, Illinois has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Winnebago County, Illinois High School Football Games This Week
Pecatonica High School at Byron High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Byron, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Batavia High School at Hononegah Community High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on November 11
- Location: Rockton, IL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
