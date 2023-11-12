Sunday's game features the Bradley Braves (0-1) and the Central Michigan Chippewas (0-1) squaring off at Renaissance Coliseum in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-60 victory for heavily favored Bradley according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

Last time out, the Braves lost 73-66 to UMKC on Monday.

Bradley vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Renaissance Coliseum in Peoria, Arizona

Bradley vs. Central Michigan Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 76, Central Michigan 60

Bradley Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Braves were outscored by 16.3 points per game last season (posting 57 points per game, 321st in college basketball, while conceding 73.3 per outing, 342nd in college basketball) and had a -521 scoring differential.

Offensively, Bradley averaged 56.7 points per game last season in conference action. To compare, its season average (57 points per game) was 0.3 PPG higher.

The Braves averaged 59.9 points per game at home last year, compared to 55.3 points per game in away games, a difference of 4.6 points per contest.

Bradley gave up 70.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 75.8 when playing on the road.

