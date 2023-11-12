The Detroit Pistons (2-8), on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at United Center, will look to stop a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Chicago Bulls (3-6). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSDET.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Pistons matchup in this article.

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

NBCS-CHI and BSDET Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Bulls (-6.5) - -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bulls (-7.5) 219 -320 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bulls vs Pistons Additional Info

Bulls vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Bulls average 108.9 points per game (25th in the league) while giving up 113.9 per contest (17th in the NBA). They have a -45 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Pistons have a -38 scoring differential, falling short by 3.8 points per game. They're putting up 109.9 points per game, 22nd in the league, and are giving up 113.7 per outing to rank 15th in the NBA.

Chicago has won just two games against the spread this season.

Detroit has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Bulls and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +12500 +6600 - Pistons +100000 +30000 -

