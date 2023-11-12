The Chicago Bulls (1-2) are home in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (2-1) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the second contest between these clubs this year.

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, BSDET

Bulls Players to Watch

Per game, Nikola Vucevic provided points, 11.0 boards and 3.2 assists last season. He also put up 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

DeMar DeRozan collected 24.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Zach LaVine's stats last season included 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He made 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Patrick Williams' numbers last season were 10.2 points, 4.0 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.4 treys.

Torrey Craig posted 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He sank 45.6% of his shots from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey averaged 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.2 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Killian Hayes put up 10.3 points, 6.2 assists and 2.9 boards.

Jalen Duren collected 9.1 points, 1.1 assists and 8.9 boards.

Isaiah Stewart averaged 11.3 points, 8.0 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.2% from the field and 32.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Alec Burks averaged 12.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he posted 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bulls vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Pistons 113.1 Points Avg. 110.3 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 49.0% Field Goal % 45.4% 36.1% Three Point % 35.1%

