See the injury report for the Chicago Bulls (3-6), which currently has only one player listed, as the Bulls ready for their matchup against the Detroit Pistons (2-8) at United Center on Sunday, November 12 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Bulls head into this contest on the heels of a 116-115 loss to the Suns in overtime on Wednesday. In the Bulls' loss, Nikola Vucevic led the way with a team-high 26 points (adding six rebounds and three assists).

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Pistons Injuries: Bojan Bogdanovic: Out (Calf), Joe Harris: Out (Shoulder), Jaden Ivey: Questionable (Illness), Alec Burks: Questionable (Forearm), Isaiah Livers: Out (Ankle), Monte Morris: Out (Quadricep)

Bulls vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and BSDET

NBCS-CHI and BSDET Live Stream:

