Sunday's contest between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at Williams Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 81-57 and heavily favors Minnesota to secure the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Cougars' most recent contest was an 83-48 loss to Detroit Mercy on Friday.

Chicago State vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Chicago State vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 81, Chicago State 57

Chicago State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars had a -545 scoring differential last season, falling short by 19.5 points per game. They put up 60.5 points per game to rank 268th in college basketball and allowed 80.0 per contest to rank 359th in college basketball.

The Cougars put up more points at home (66.0 per game) than on the road (56.4) last season.

At home, Chicago State conceded 72.8 points per game, 12.6 fewer points than it allowed away (85.4).

