How to Watch Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State Stats Insights
- The Cougars shot at a 43.3% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of the Screaming Eagles averaged.
- Last season, Chicago State had a 9-5 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.6% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 163rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Screaming Eagles finished 43rd.
- The Cougars' 70.3 points per game last year were just 3.9 fewer points than the 74.2 the Screaming Eagles allowed.
- When it scored more than 74.2 points last season, Chicago State went 8-1.
Chicago State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Chicago State averaged 21.9 more points per game at home (86.6) than on the road (64.7).
- The Cougars allowed 63.1 points per game at home last season, and 76.5 on the road.
- Chicago State knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.3%) than on the road (31.3%).
Chicago State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|L 70-41
|Stroh Center
|11/9/2023
|Mercer
|L 66-61
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Southern Indiana
|-
|Screaming Eagles Arena
|11/14/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/16/2023
|@ Southern Illinois
|-
|Banterra Center
