The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Indiana Moneyline Chicago State Moneyline BetMGM Southern Indiana (-2.5) 138.5 -155 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Southern Indiana (-3.5) 138.5 -176 +142 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends (2022-23)

Chicago State compiled a 13-10-0 ATS record last year.

The Cougars were an underdog by 3.5 points or more 18 times last year, and covered the spread in 10 of those matchups.

Southern Indiana went 9-17-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Screaming Eagles games.

