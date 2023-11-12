Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) square off against the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State matchup in this article.
Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Indiana Moneyline
|Chicago State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Indiana (-2.5)
|138.5
|-155
|+125
|FanDuel
|Southern Indiana (-3.5)
|138.5
|-176
|+142
Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Chicago State compiled a 13-10-0 ATS record last year.
- The Cougars were an underdog by 3.5 points or more 18 times last year, and covered the spread in 10 of those matchups.
- Southern Indiana went 9-17-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Screaming Eagles games.
