Sunday's game between the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at Screaming Eagles Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-56, heavily favoring Chicago State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 12.

There is no line set for the game.

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 70, Southern Indiana 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago State (-14.2)

Chicago State (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 125.3

Chicago State Performance Insights

Chicago State was 205th in college basketball last year with 70.3 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 264th with 73 points allowed per contest.

The Cougars were 163rd in college basketball with 32 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 106th with 30.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Last year Chicago State ranked 249th in college basketball in assists, averaging 12.2 per game.

With 12.7 turnovers per game, the Cougars were 265th in college basketball. They forced 10.9 turnovers per contest, which ranked 267th in college basketball.

With 8.3 treys per game, the Cougars ranked 74th in the country. They sported a 33.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 193rd in college basketball.

Last season Chicago State gave up 7.5 treys per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.4% (229th-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Chicago State took 57% two-pointers (accounting for 66.3% of the team's baskets) and 43% from beyond the arc (33.7%).

