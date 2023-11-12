The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) play the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. This matchup will start at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Game Information

Chicago State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Wesley Cardet Jr.: 16.6 PTS, 5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jahsean Corbett: 14.2 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elijah Weaver: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Bryce Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brent Davis: 6.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Southern Indiana Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jacob Polakovich: 12.2 PTS, 12.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Swope: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Trevor Lakes: 12.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jelani Simmons: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tyler Henry: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Indiana Rank Southern Indiana AVG Chicago State AVG Chicago State Rank
77th 75.8 Points Scored 70.3 205th
293rd 74.2 Points Allowed 73 264th
30th 35 Rebounds 32 163rd
43rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 10.1 48th
12th 9.7 3pt Made 8.3 74th
204th 12.7 Assists 12.2 249th
265th 12.7 Turnovers 12.7 265th

