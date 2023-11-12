The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) and the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) hit the court at Screaming Eagles Arena on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has no line set.

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Cougars Betting Records & Stats

Last year 11 of Chicago State's games hit the over.

The Cougars had 13 wins in 31 games against the spread last season.

Southern Indiana (9-17-0 ATS) covered the spread 34.6% of the time, 21.9% less often than Chicago State (13-10-0) last year.

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Southern Indiana 75.8 146.1 74.2 147.2 149.0 Chicago State 70.3 146.1 73.0 147.2 140.4

Additional Chicago State Insights & Trends

The Cougars scored an average of 70.3 points per game last year, just 3.9 fewer points than the 74.2 the Screaming Eagles gave up to opponents.

Chicago State went 5-0 against the spread and 8-1 overall when it scored more than 74.2 points last season.

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Southern Indiana 9-17-0 17-9-0 Chicago State 13-10-0 11-12-0

Chicago State vs. Southern Indiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Southern Indiana Chicago State 10-4 Home Record 8-0 5-11 Away Record 3-20 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-0-0 5-9-0 Away ATS Record 9-10-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 76.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.7 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 1-3-0 12-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

