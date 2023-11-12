The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, take on the Detroit Pistons on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

DeRozan tallied 22 points, seven assists and two blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 116-115 loss against the Suns.

In this piece we'll break down DeRozan's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-111)

Over 21.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-139)

Over 3.5 (-139) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+120)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 118.5 points per game last year made the Pistons the 27th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 44.7 rebounds per contest last season, the Pistons were 22nd in the NBA in that category.

The Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.8.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.0 makes per game.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 32 20 2 4 0 2 1

