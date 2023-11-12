Sunday's game at KFC Yum! Center has the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) going head to head against the DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 12). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 76-62 win as our model heavily favors Louisville.

The Blue Demons enter this contest after a 99-52 victory against Stonehill on Thursday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

DePaul vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 76, DePaul 62

Other Big East Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

DePaul Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Demons averaged 76.6 points per game last season (22nd in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (338th in college basketball). They had a +143 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

DePaul scored fewer points in conference play (76.1 per game) than overall (76.6).

The Blue Demons averaged 80.5 points per game at home last season, and 75.2 on the road.

At home, DePaul conceded 72.1 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than it allowed on the road (76).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.