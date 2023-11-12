The DePaul Blue Demons (2-0) face the Louisville Cardinals (1-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

DePaul vs. Louisville 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Blue Demons put up 12.4 more points per game last year (76.6) than the Cardinals gave up (64.2).

DePaul had a 13-5 record last season when giving up fewer than 73.3 points.

Last year, the Cardinals scored only 1.0 more point per game (73.3) than the Blue Demons gave up (72.3).

Louisville went 15-3 last season when scoring more than 72.3 points.

The Cardinals shot 45.0% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 43.5% the Blue Demons allowed to opponents.

The Blue Demons' 36.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.9 percentage points lower than the Cardinals given up to their opponents (40.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Schedule