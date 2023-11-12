Sunday's game between the Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-1) and Cleveland State Vikings (0-1) matching up at Joseph J. Gentile Center has a projected final score of 77-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Loyola Chicago, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Ramblers head into this game following a 74-47 victory over Chicago State on Thursday.

Loyola Chicago vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center in Chicago, Illinois

Loyola Chicago vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola Chicago 77, Cleveland State 70

Loyola Chicago Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Ramblers were outscored by nine points per game last season, with a -269 scoring differential overall. They put up 55.8 points per game (333rd in college basketball), and allowed 64.8 per contest (193rd in college basketball).

In conference tilts, Loyola Chicago scored fewer points per contest (53.9) than its overall average (55.8).

In home games, the Ramblers put up 3.2 more points per game last year (56.8) than they did away from home (53.6).

Loyola Chicago ceded 68.2 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it allowed 64.9.

