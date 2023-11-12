Sunday's game between the Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) and the Western Illinois Leathernecks (1-1) at Western Hall has a projected final score of 69-63 based on our computer prediction, with Northern Illinois taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Huskies fell in their last outing 75-62 against Arkansas State on Thursday.

Northern Illinois vs. Western Illinois Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

Northern Illinois vs. Western Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Illinois 69, Western Illinois 63

Northern Illinois Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Huskies had a -27 scoring differential last season, putting up 70.7 points per game (73rd in college basketball) and giving up 71.5 (326th in college basketball).

In conference play, Northern Illinois averaged fewer points (70.4 per game) than it did overall (70.7) in 2022-23.

At home, the Huskies scored 73.9 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 68.3.

Northern Illinois allowed fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (72.5) last season.

