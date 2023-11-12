Sunday's game that pits the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) against the Omaha Mavericks (1-1) at Welsh-Ryan Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 98-73 in favor of Northwestern, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Wildcats head into this contest following a 92-86 win over UIC on Thursday.

Northwestern vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Northwestern vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 98, Omaha 73

Northwestern Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wildcats were outscored by 7.4 points per game last season (posting 63.7 points per game, 203rd in college basketball, while conceding 71.1 per contest, 318th in college basketball) and had a -221 scoring differential.

Northwestern's offense was less productive in Big Ten tilts last year, tallying 61.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 63.7 PPG.

At home, the Wildcats scored 3.3 more points per game last year (65.2) than they did on the road (61.9).

Defensively Northwestern was better in home games last season, surrendering 67.2 points per game, compared to 77.2 away from home.

