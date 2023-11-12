Sunday's game features the UIC Flames (1-1) and the Milwaukee Panthers (0-1) squaring off at Klotsche Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 75-56 victory for heavily favored UIC according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Flames are coming off of a 92-86 loss to Northwestern in their most recent game on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UIC vs. Milwaukee Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UIC vs. Milwaukee Score Prediction

Prediction: UIC 75, Milwaukee 56

Other MVC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UIC Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Flames averaged 57.7 points per game last season (315th in college basketball) while allowing 58.4 per contest (42nd in college basketball). They had a -26 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, UIC averaged 55.4 points per game in MVC play, and 57.7 overall.

The Flames averaged 55.2 points per game at home last season, and 58.6 away.

At home, UIC conceded 55.6 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it allowed on the road (60.8).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.