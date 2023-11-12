Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls match up versus the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 116-115 loss to the Suns (his last action) LaVine produced 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on LaVine's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-122)

Over 23.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-156)

Over 3.5 (-156) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+124)

Over 4.5 (+124) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+122)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the league defensively last season, giving up 118.5 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Pistons were 22nd in the league last season, giving up 44.7 per game.

In terms of assists, the Pistons were ranked 18th in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 25.8 per game.

The Pistons were the ninth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12 makes per contest.

Zach LaVine vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 37 51 4 0 7 0 1

