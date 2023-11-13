The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) after winning three straight home games. The Bucks are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bulls vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 118 - Bulls 111

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 7.5)

Bulls (+ 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-7.1)

Bucks (-7.1) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Over (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Bulls have put together a 3-7-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 1-8-0 mark from the Bucks.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (never covered this season).

Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 66.7% of the time this season (six out of nine), which is more often than Chicago's games have (six out of 10).

The Bucks have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-4) this season while the Bulls have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (1-2).

Bulls Performance Insights

On offense the Bulls are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league (109.9 points per game). On defense they are 15th (113.3 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Chicago is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (40.7 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds conceded (48.4 per game).

With 22.5 assists per game, the Bulls are third-worst in the NBA.

Chicago is the best squad in the league in turnovers per game (11.1) and fifth-best in turnovers forced (15.9).

With 10.9 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.2% from downtown, the Bulls are 25th and 19th in the league, respectively, in those categories.

