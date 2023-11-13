On Monday, November 13, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, the Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Chicago Bulls (4-6). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-CHI.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bulls vs. Bucks matchup.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

BSWI and NBCS-CHI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Bulls Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-7.5) 228.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bucks (-8) 229 -340 +275 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks are being outscored by 3.6 points per game with a -33 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.7 points per game (ninth in the NBA) and allow 119.3 per contest (25th in the league).

The Bulls are being outscored by 3.4 points per game, with a -34 scoring differential overall. They put up 109.9 points per game (22nd in NBA), and allow 113.3 per contest (15th in league).

These teams are scoring 225.6 points per game between them, 2.9 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams average 232.6 combined points per game, 4.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has a record of just 1-8-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago has compiled a 3-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Bulls and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bulls +15000 +6600 - Bucks +425 +175 -

