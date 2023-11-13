Bulls vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under is 228.5 for the matchup.
Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-7.5
|228.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 228.5 points just twice this season.
- The average total for Chicago's games this season is 223.2 points, 5.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this year, Chicago has put together a 3-7-0 record against the spread.
- The Bulls have been underdogs in three games this season and have come away with the win one time (33.3%) in those contests.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +260 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Chicago has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info
Bulls vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|7
|77.8%
|115.7
|225.6
|119.3
|232.6
|229.7
|Bulls
|2
|20%
|109.9
|225.6
|113.3
|232.6
|220.3
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .250 (1-3-0).
- The Bulls put up an average of 109.9 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 119.3 the Bucks allow.
Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|3-7
|0-1
|6-4
|Bucks
|1-8
|1-1
|6-3
Bulls vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bulls
|Bucks
|109.9
|115.7
|22
|9
|1-0
|1-4
|1-0
|4-1
|113.3
|119.3
|15
|25
|3-3
|0-1
|4-2
|1-0
