The injury report for the Chicago Bulls (4-6) ahead of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) currently features three players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13 from Fiserv Forum.

The Bulls took care of business in their last game 119-108 against the Pistons on Sunday. DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points in the Bulls' victory, leading the team.

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Alex Caruso PG Out Toe 7.3 6 3 Dalen Terry SG Out Patella 1.5 1 0.5

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Damian Lillard: Questionable (Calf)

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 228.5

