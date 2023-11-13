The Milwaukee Bucks (5-4) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (4-6) on November 13, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Bulls, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Bulls vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bulls Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points less than the 48.1% shooting opponents of the Bucks have averaged.

Chicago has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 28th.

The Bulls score 9.4 fewer points per game (109.9) than the Bucks give up (119.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls Home & Away Comparison

The Bulls put up 113.2 points per game at home, 8.2 more than away (105). On defense they concede 112.2 per game, 2.8 fewer points than on the road (115).

Chicago gives up 112.2 points per game at home, and 115 on the road.

This year the Bulls are collecting more assists at home (23.8 per game) than away (20.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls Injuries