The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 119-108 win over the Pistons (his last game) Vucevic put up 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 18.5 (+100)

Over 18.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-130)

Over 10.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were ranked 14th in the league defensively last year, conceding 113.3 points per game.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game last season, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

The Bucks gave up 23.9 assists per game last season (fifth in the NBA).

On defense, the Bucks conceded 12.1 made three-pointers per game last season, 11th in the league.

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/5/2023 34 21 11 4 1 0 0 2/16/2023 31 22 16 3 2 0 0 12/28/2022 36 15 14 5 3 3 0 11/23/2022 30 18 5 4 4 1 0

