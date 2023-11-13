How to Watch SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Missouri Tigers (1-1) play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri
- TV: SEC Network+
SIU-Edwardsville Stats Insights
- The Cougars shot at a 43.5% clip from the field last season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
- Last season, SIU-Edwardsville had an 11-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Cougars were the 49th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 256th.
- The Cougars put up only 0.2 more points per game last year (74.6) than the Tigers gave up (74.4).
- SIU-Edwardsville went 11-4 last season when it scored more than 74.4 points.
SIU-Edwardsville Home & Away Comparison
- SIU-Edwardsville put up more points at home (76.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- The Cougars gave up fewer points at home (68.8 per game) than on the road (74) last season.
- At home, SIU-Edwardsville sunk 7.6 trifectas per game last season, 1.3 more than it averaged on the road (6.3). SIU-Edwardsville's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35%) than away (29.7%).
SIU-Edwardsville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Dayton
|L 63-47
|UD Arena
|11/9/2023
|North Park
|W 92-67
|Sam M. Vadalabene Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|11/16/2023
|Denver
|-
|Mitchell Center
|11/17/2023
|Nicholls State
|-
|Mitchell Center
