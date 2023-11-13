The Missouri Tigers (1-0) play the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Game Information

SIU-Edwardsville Top Players (2022-23)

  • Damarco Minor: 14.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ray'Sean Taylor: 15.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Shamar Wright: 10.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 1 BLK
  • Deejuan Pruitt: 11 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Lamar Wright: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

Missouri Top Players (2022-23)

  • Kobe Brown: 15.8 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • D'Moi Hodge: 14.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Noah Carter: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • DeAndre Gholston: 10.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Nick Honor: 7.9 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Missouri Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Missouri Rank Missouri AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank
26th 78.9 Points Scored 74.6 109th
299th 74.4 Points Allowed 71.3 217th
354th 27.6 Rebounds 34.2 49th
256th 7.7 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
22nd 9.3 3pt Made 7.2 200th
21st 15.8 Assists 12.3 237th
44th 10.5 Turnovers 12 200th

