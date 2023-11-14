The injury report for the St. Louis Blues (7-5-1) heading into their matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (6-5-4) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Conor Sheary LW Out Upper Body Andrei Vasilevskiy G Out Back Nikita Kucherov RW Questionable Illness

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Season Insights

With 36 goals (2.8 per game), the Blues have the league's 27th-ranked offense.

St. Louis has one of the top defenses in the league, allowing 35 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the league.

With a goal differential of +1, they are 15th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

Tampa Bay has scored the fifth-most goals in the league (53 total, 3.5 per game).

It has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -1.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Lightning (-140) Blues (+115) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.