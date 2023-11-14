How to Watch the Blues vs. Lightning Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a hat trick last time out, Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN to see the Blues attempt to beat the Lightning.
Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Lightning Additional Info
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 35 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.
- The Blues have 36 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- Defensively, the Blues have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|13
|6
|9
|15
|12
|11
|55.9%
|Brayden Schenn
|13
|5
|4
|9
|12
|13
|47.7%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|13
|2
|5
|7
|3
|9
|37.3%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|11
|4
|3
|7
|6
|11
|11.1%
|Jordan Kyrou
|13
|2
|5
|7
|5
|10
|40%
Lightning Stats & Trends
- The Lightning have allowed 54 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
- The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 36 goals over that time.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|14
|11
|12
|23
|13
|6
|0%
|Brayden Point
|15
|6
|12
|18
|4
|3
|48.8%
|Victor Hedman
|15
|3
|14
|17
|12
|3
|-
|Brandon Hagel
|15
|7
|8
|15
|5
|4
|50%
|Steven Stamkos
|13
|5
|10
|15
|5
|2
|51.9%
