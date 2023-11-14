Coming off a hat trick last time out, Brayden Schenn and the St. Louis Blues host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

The Blues have one of the top defenses in the league, conceding 35 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.

The Blues have 36 goals this season (2.8 per game), 28th in the NHL.

In the last 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 32 goals during that stretch.

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 13 6 9 15 12 11 55.9% Brayden Schenn 13 5 4 9 12 13 47.7% Oskar Sundqvist 13 2 5 7 3 9 37.3% Pavel Buchnevich 11 4 3 7 6 11 11.1% Jordan Kyrou 13 2 5 7 5 10 40%

The Lightning have allowed 54 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

The Lightning's 53 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fifth in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Lightning have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 36 goals over that time.

