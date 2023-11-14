Brayden Point and Brayden Schenn will be two of the top players to watch when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET.

Blues vs. Lightning Game Information

Blues Players to Watch

Robert Thomas is an important part of the offense for St. Louis, with 15 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and nine assists in 13 games.

Schenn is a top contributor for St. Louis, with nine total points this season. In 13 games, he has scored five goals and provided four assists.

This season, St. Louis' Pavel Buchnevich has seven points, courtesy of four goals (third on team) and three assists (eighth).

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a .918 save percentage (17th in the league), with 112 total saves, while allowing 10 goals (2.5 goals against average). He has put up a 3-1-0 record between the posts for St. Louis this season.

Lightning Players to Watch

Nikita Kucherov has been a big player for Tampa Bay this season, collecting 23 points in 14 games.

Point has picked up 18 points (1.2 per game), scoring six goals and adding 12 assists.

Victor Hedman has 17 points for Tampa Bay, via three goals and 14 assists.

Matt Tomkins' record is 1-2-0. He has conceded 10 goals (3.4 goals against average) and recorded 80 saves with an .889% save percentage (53rd in league).

Blues vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.53 Goals Scored 2.77 24th 28th 3.6 Goals Allowed 2.69 7th 21st 30 Shots 28.3 29th 27th 33.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 25th 4th 31.37% Power Play % 7.69% 31st 8th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 75% 24th

