The Tarleton State Texans (2-1) take on the Bradley Braves (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Carver Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bradley vs. Tarleton State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
Bradley Stats Insights

  • The Braves shot 46.1% from the field last season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.4% the Texans allowed to opponents.
  • In games Bradley shot higher than 44.4% from the field, it went 17-1 overall.
  • The Braves were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Texans ranked 347th.
  • Last year, the Braves scored only 2.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Texans gave up (67.9).
  • Bradley had an 18-1 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Bradley Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Bradley fared better at home last season, averaging 78.4 points per game, compared to 66.2 per game in road games.
  • The Braves allowed 56.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 66.3 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Bradley made 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.1) than in away games (7.6). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.4%) compared to on the road (33.4%).

Bradley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UAB W 73-71 Bartow Arena
11/11/2023 Utah State W 72-66 Carver Arena
11/14/2023 Tarleton State - Carver Arena
11/20/2023 Tulane - JSerra Pavilion
11/25/2023 Vermont - Carver Arena

