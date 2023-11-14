Tuesday's contest features the Bradley Braves (2-0) and the Tarleton State Texans (2-1) facing off at Carver Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-64 win for heavily favored Bradley according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Bradley vs. Tarleton State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Peoria, Illinois

Peoria, Illinois Venue: Carver Arena

Bradley vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Bradley 76, Tarleton State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Bradley vs. Tarleton State

Computer Predicted Spread: Bradley (-12.2)

Bradley (-12.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Bradley Performance Insights

Bradley was 198th in the country in points scored (70.7 per game) and 21st-best in points conceded (62.7) last year.

The Braves collected 33.0 rebounds per game and gave up 29.4 boards last season, ranking 101st and 71st, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Bradley was ranked 157th in college basketball in assists with 13.3 per game.

The Braves made 7.9 3-pointers per game and shot 35.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 112th and 98th, respectively, in college basketball.

Giving up 6.6 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.9% from downtown last year, Bradley was 100th and 67th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Braves took 60.9% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.1% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 69.9% of the Braves' buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.1% were 3-pointers.

