Bradley vs. Tarleton State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Bradley Braves (2-0) and the Tarleton State Texans (2-1) meet in a game with no set line at Carver Arena on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Bradley vs. Tarleton State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Peoria, Illinois
- Venue: Carver Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bradley Betting Records & Stats
- Bradley compiled a 17-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Bradley's .567 ATS win percentage (17-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Tarleton State's .464 mark (13-15-0 ATS Record).
Bradley vs. Tarleton State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bradley
|70.7
|142.6
|62.7
|130.6
|134.2
|Tarleton State
|71.9
|142.6
|67.9
|130.6
|136.1
Additional Bradley Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Braves scored only 2.8 more points per game (70.7) than the Texans allowed (67.9).
- Bradley had a 13-3 record against the spread and an 18-1 record overall last season when putting up more than 67.9 points.
Bradley vs. Tarleton State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bradley
|17-13-0
|15-15-0
|Tarleton State
|13-15-0
|12-16-0
Bradley vs. Tarleton State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Bradley
|Tarleton State
|15-1
|Home Record
|12-2
|8-5
|Away Record
|2-12
|11-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|78.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.8
|66.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.6
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-5-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
