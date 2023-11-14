How to Watch DePaul vs. South Dakota on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) hit the court against the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
DePaul vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Big East Games
- Mississippi Valley State vs UConn (7:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Marquette vs Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
DePaul Stats Insights
- The Blue Demons made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Coyotes allowed to their opponents (45.2%).
- DePaul went 5-2 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.
- The Blue Demons were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 266th.
- Last year, the Blue Demons recorded 71.2 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 73.6 the Coyotes allowed.
- When DePaul totaled more than 73.6 points last season, it went 6-5.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
DePaul Home & Away Comparison
- DePaul scored 75.4 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Blue Demons ceded 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than in road games (77.4).
- In terms of three-pointers, DePaul fared better when playing at home last year, draining 9.5 treys per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DePaul Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 82-74
|Wintrust Arena
|11/11/2023
|Long Beach State
|L 77-73
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|South Dakota
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/17/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Illinois
|-
|Wintrust Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.