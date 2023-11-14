The DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) hit the court against the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

DePaul vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.5 percentage points lower than the Coyotes allowed to their opponents (45.2%).

DePaul went 5-2 when it shot higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Blue Demons were the 306th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Coyotes finished 266th.

Last year, the Blue Demons recorded 71.2 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 73.6 the Coyotes allowed.

When DePaul totaled more than 73.6 points last season, it went 6-5.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison

DePaul scored 75.4 points per game in home games last season. Away from home, it averaged 66.4 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Blue Demons ceded 0.1 more points per game (77.5) than in road games (77.4).

In terms of three-pointers, DePaul fared better when playing at home last year, draining 9.5 treys per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule