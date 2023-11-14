Tuesday's contest between the DePaul Blue Demons (0-2) and the South Dakota Coyotes (2-0) at Wintrust Arena should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-83, with DePaul taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 14.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

DePaul vs. South Dakota Game Info & Odds

DePaul vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 84, South Dakota 83

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. South Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-0.3)

DePaul (-0.3) Computer Predicted Total: 166.0

DePaul Performance Insights

DePaul was 186th in college basketball in points scored (71.2 per game) last season and 17th-worst in points allowed (77.3).

Last season, the Blue Demons were 306th in the nation in rebounds (29.2 per game) and fourth-worst in rebounds conceded (35.5).

At 13.9 assists per game last year, DePaul was 109th in the country.

The Blue Demons were 74th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (8.3 per game) and 44th in 3-point percentage (36.8%) last season.

DePaul was 196th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.3 per game) and 264th in 3-point percentage defensively (35%) last year.

The Blue Demons attempted 37.8% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last year, and 62.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.6% of the Blue Demons' buckets were 3-pointers, and 67.4% were 2-pointers.

