The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) take on the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Illinois shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 13-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini scored were only 4.0 more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).

When Illinois totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Illinois performed better when playing at home last season, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game on the road.

The Fighting Illini surrendered 62.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.8 in away games.

In home games, Illinois sunk 1.5 more threes per game (8.0) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to in away games (27.9%).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule