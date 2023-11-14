How to Watch Illinois vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) take on the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini shot 44.9% from the field last season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.5% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- Illinois had a 13-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.
- Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini averaged were only four more points than the Golden Eagles gave up (70.3).
- When Illinois totaled more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison
- Illinois scored 77.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
- Defensively the Fighting Illini were better at home last year, ceding 62.1 points per game, compared to 69.8 in road games.
- At home, Illinois drained 1.5 more threes per game (8) than when playing on the road (6.5). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to when playing on the road (27.9%).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|W 80-52
|State Farm Center
|11/10/2023
|Oakland
|W 64-53
|State Farm Center
|11/14/2023
|Marquette
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/17/2023
|Valparaiso
|-
|State Farm Center
|11/19/2023
|Southern
|-
|State Farm Center
