The No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) play the No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Illinois Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents hit.
  • Illinois went 13-3 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.
  • The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd in rebounding in college basketball. The Fighting Illini finished 24th.
  • Last year, the Fighting Illini averaged just 4.0 more points per game (74.3) than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).
  • Illinois went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

  • Illinois put up 77.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.0 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.5 points per contest.
  • The Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (69.8).
  • Illinois made 8.0 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.5 more threes and 3.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.5 threes per game, 27.9% three-point percentage).

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Illinois W 80-52 State Farm Center
11/10/2023 Oakland W 64-53 State Farm Center
11/14/2023 Marquette - State Farm Center
11/17/2023 Valparaiso - State Farm Center
11/19/2023 Southern - State Farm Center

