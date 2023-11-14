The No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) face the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at State Farm Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Illinois Stats Insights

Last season, the Fighting Illini had a 44.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.

In games Illinois shot higher than 44.5% from the field, it went 13-3 overall.

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles ranked 333rd.

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini put up were only four more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

Illinois went 15-4 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Illinois performed better at home last season, putting up 77.5 points per game, compared to 70 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini ceded 62.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 69.8.

In terms of three-point shooting, Illinois fared better at home last year, draining 8 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage away from home.

