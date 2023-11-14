The No. 4 Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) play the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at State Farm Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini made 44.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles allowed to their opponents (44.5%).

Illinois went 13-3 when it shot better than 44.5% from the field.

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 333rd.

Last year, the 74.3 points per game the Fighting Illini scored were just four more points than the Golden Eagles allowed (70.3).

When Illinois put up more than 70.3 points last season, it went 15-4.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Illinois scored 7.5 more points per game (77.5) than it did on the road (70).

When playing at home, the Fighting Illini ceded 7.7 fewer points per game (62.1) than when playing on the road (69.8).

Looking at three-pointers, Illinois performed better when playing at home last year, making 8 treys per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 27.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Illinois Upcoming Schedule