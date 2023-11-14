The Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) battle the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Illinois vs. Marquette matchup.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Illinois vs. Marquette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Illinois vs. Marquette Betting Trends (2022-23)

Illinois covered 16 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 13 times in Fighting Illini games.

Marquette covered 20 times in 32 chances against the spread last season.

The Golden Eagles and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 32 times last year.

Illinois Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Sportsbooks rate Illinois considerably higher (27th in the country) than the computer rankings do (103rd).

With odds of +6000, Illinois has been given a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

