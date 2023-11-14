Tuesday's game features the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) facing off at State Farm Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 77-66 win for heavily favored Marquette according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

The matchup has no set line.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

Illinois vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 77, Illinois 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-10.8)

Marquette (-10.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Performance Insights

Illinois scored 74.3 points per game and gave up 67.2 last season, making them 115th in the nation offensively and 88th on defense.

Last season, the Fighting Illini were 24th-best in the country in rebounds (35.3 per game) and 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5).

Last season Illinois was ranked 230th in college basketball in assists with 12.4 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Fighting Illini were 149th in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.6) last year. They were 20th-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.8%.

Giving up 6 3-pointers per game and conceding 33.4% from beyond the arc last year, Illinois was 38th and 149th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Illinois attempted 41.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 58.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.7% of Illinois' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette ceded 70.3 points per game last season (184th-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well on offense, scoring 79.3 points per game (23rd-best).

The Golden Eagles pulled down 28.4 boards per game (333rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.6 rebounds per contest (281st-ranked).

Marquette racked up assists last season, ranking sixth-best in college basketball with 17.3 per contest.

With 10.5 turnovers per game, the Golden Eagles were 44th in college basketball. They forced 14.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 31st in college basketball.

Last year the Golden Eagles sank 8.9 three-pointers per game (39th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.3% (108th-ranked) from downtown.

With 7.5 three-pointers conceded per game, Marquette was 218th in the nation. It ceded a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 247th in college basketball.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Marquette took 58% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's baskets) and 42% three-pointers (30.5%).

