Tuesday's contest between the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) and Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) matching up at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 77-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Marquette, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Based on our computer prediction, Marquette projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Illinois. The over/under is listed at 147.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Line: Illinois -1.5

Illinois -1.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Illinois -125, Marquette +105

Illinois vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 77, Illinois 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Marquette

Pick ATS: Marquette (+1.5)



Marquette (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Illinois Performance Insights

On offense, Illinois was the 115th-ranked squad in college basketball (74.3 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 88th (67.2 points allowed per game).

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-best team in the country in rebounds per game (35.3) and ranked 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5) last year.

Last season Illinois was ranked 230th in the country in assists with 12.4 per game.

Last year the Fighting Illini were 149th in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 20th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%).

Illinois gave up 6 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.4% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 38th and 149th, respectively, in the nation.

The Fighting Illini attempted 41.9% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 58.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.7% of the Fighting Illini's baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette gave up 70.3 points per game last year (184th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived on offense, putting up 79.3 points per contest (23rd-best).

With 28.4 rebounds per game, the Golden Eagles were 333rd in college basketball. They ceded 32.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 281st in college basketball.

Marquette racked up assists last season, ranking sixth-best in the country with 17.3 per game.

With 10.5 turnovers per game, the Golden Eagles were 44th in college basketball. They forced 14.6 turnovers per contest, which ranked 31st in college basketball.

With 8.9 three-pointers per game, the Golden Eagles ranked 39th in the country. They sported a 35.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 108th in college basketball.

Marquette ceded 7.5 three-pointers per game (218th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 34.7% (247th-ranked) from downtown.

Marquette took 58% two-pointers and 42% from beyond the arc last season. Of the team's baskets, 69.5% were two-pointers and 30.5% were threes.

