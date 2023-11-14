Tuesday's contest between the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) and Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) going head to head at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) against Marquette. The two teams are expected to come in below the 147.5 over/under.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Line: Illinois -1.5

Illinois -1.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Illinois -125, Marquette +105

Illinois vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 75, Marquette 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Marquette

Pick ATS: Illinois (-1.5)



Illinois (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Illinois Performance Insights

Last season, Illinois was 115th in the country on offense (74.3 points scored per game) and 88th defensively (67.2 points conceded).

Last season, the Fighting Illini were 24th-best in the country in rebounds (35.3 per game) and 135th in rebounds conceded (30.5).

With 12.4 assists per game last year, Illinois was 230th in the country.

The Fighting Illini were 149th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (7.6 per game) and 20th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%) last season.

Illinois gave up 6 3-pointers per game and conceded 33.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 38th and 149th, respectively, in the country.

The Fighting Illini attempted 58.1% of their shots from inside the arc, and 41.9% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 71.3% of the Fighting Illini's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette gave up 70.3 points per game last season (184th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined offensively, scoring 79.3 points per game (23rd-best).

The Golden Eagles averaged 28.4 rebounds per game (333rd-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 32.6 rebounds per contest (281st-ranked).

With 17.3 assists per game, Marquette was sixth-best in college basketball in the category.

The Golden Eagles averaged 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 14.6 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

The Golden Eagles sank 8.9 three-pointers per game (39th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while owning a 35.3% three-point percentage (108th-ranked).

Last season Marquette allowed 7.5 three-pointers per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.7% (247th-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots attempted by Marquette last year, 58% of them were two-pointers (69.5% of the team's made baskets) and 42% were threes (30.5%).

