Tuesday's game features the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) facing off at State Farm Center (on November 14) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-68 win for Illinois.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup against Marquette. The over/under has been set at 147.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Line: Illinois -1.5

Illinois -1.5 Point Total: 147.5

147.5 Moneyline (To Win): Illinois -125, Marquette +105

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Illinois vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 75, Marquette 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Marquette

Pick ATS: Illinois (-1.5)



Illinois (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (147.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Illinois Performance Insights

With 74.3 points scored per game and 67.2 points allowed last year, Illinois was 115th in college basketball on offense and 88th defensively.

Last season, the Fighting Illini were 24th-best in college basketball in rebounds (35.3 per game) and 135th in rebounds allowed (30.5).

With 12.4 assists per game last year, Illinois was 230th in college basketball.

Last season the Fighting Illini were 149th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 20th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%).

Last year, Illinois was 38th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6 per game) and 149th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Illinois took 41.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 28.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 58.1% of its shots, with 71.3% of its makes coming from there.

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette was carried by its offense last season, as it ranked 23rd-best in the country by averaging 79.3 points per game. It ranked 184th in college basketball in points allowed (70.3 per contest).

The Golden Eagles averaged 28.4 boards per game (333rd-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 32.6 rebounds per contest (281st-ranked).

Marquette piled up assists last season, ranking sixth-best in college basketball with 17.3 per game.

The Golden Eagles committed 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 14.6 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

With 8.9 treys per game, the Golden Eagles ranked 39th in the nation. They had a 35.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 108th in college basketball.

Marquette gave up 7.5 three-pointers per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34.7% three-point percentage (247th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Marquette took 58% two-pointers (accounting for 69.5% of the team's buckets) and 42% from beyond the arc (30.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.