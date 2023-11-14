Tuesday's contest that pits the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0) against the Marquette Golden Eagles (2-0) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 75-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Illinois, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 14.

Based on our computer prediction, Illinois is projected to cover the spread (1.5) versus Marquette. The two sides are projected to go under the 148.5 over/under.

Illinois vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Champaign, Illinois

Champaign, Illinois Venue: State Farm Center

State Farm Center Line: Illinois -1.5

Illinois -1.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Illinois -125, Marquette +105

Illinois vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois 75, Marquette 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Illinois vs. Marquette

Pick ATS: Illinois (-1.5)



Illinois (-1.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Illinois Performance Insights

With 74.3 points scored per game and 67.2 points allowed last season, Illinois was 115th in the nation on offense and 88th on defense.

The Fighting Illini were the 24th-best squad in the country in rebounds per game (35.3) and ranked 135th in rebounds allowed (30.5) last season.

Illinois was 230th in college basketball in assists (12.4 per game) last year.

Last season the Fighting Illini were 149th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 20th-worst in 3-point percentage (30.8%).

Illinois was 38th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6 per game) and 149th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.4%) last season.

Last season, the Fighting Illini took 58.1% of their shots from inside the arc, and 41.9% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.3% of the Fighting Illini's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

Marquette Performance Insights

Marquette ceded 70.3 points per game last season (184th-ranked in college basketball), but it really shined on offense, putting up 79.3 points per game (23rd-best).

The Golden Eagles pulled down 28.4 rebounds per game (333rd-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.6 rebounds per contest (281st-ranked).

With 17.3 dimes per game, Marquette ranked sixth-best in college basketball in the category.

Last season the Golden Eagles committed 10.5 turnovers per game (44th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 14.6 turnovers per contest (31st-ranked).

Last year the Golden Eagles drained 8.9 threes per game (39th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.3% (108th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year Marquette gave up 7.5 threes per game (218th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 34.7% (247th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Marquette took 58% two-pointers and 42% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 69.5% were two-pointers and 30.5% were threes.

